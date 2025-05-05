Asian Chess C'ships: Nihal Sarin in focus with World Cup spots up for grabs – Preview

India's Nihal Sarin will start as the top seed at the 2025 Asian Individual Chess Championships slated to begin on Wednesday in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

The 20-year-old Nihal, who has been in good form off late having won the Tashkent Open is March, is the highest rated player in open section at 2693.

A total of 35 Indians will be in action in the 158-player field in the open section, including the likes of recently crowned world junior champion Pranav Venkatesh, the experienced Surya Ganguly, B Adhiban, SP Sethuraman and others.

Meanwhile in the women's section, IM Vantika Agrawal is the highest rated Indian. She is the seventh seed overall with a rating of 2377.

Though the defending champion Divya Deshmukh will be missing in action, India will field a total of 19 women in the competition.

What's at stake?

The 2025 Asian Individual Chess Championships has the 2025 Chess World Cup spots on offer.

The top ten players from the open section will qualify for the 2025 Chess World Cup and the top two players from the women's section will qualify for the 2025 Women's Chess World Cup.

Format

The 2025 Asian Individual Chess Championships will be conducted in the Swiss format with nine rounds. The time control will be 90 minutes for the first 40 moves followed by 30 minutes for rest of the game. There will be an increment of 30 seconds for every move made.

Indians in action

Open: Nihal Sarin, Karthikeyan Murali, Leon Mendonca, Abhimanyu Puranik, Pranav Venkatesh, SL Narayanan, Abhijeet Gupta, M Pranesh, P Iniyan, Surya Ganguly, Karthik Venkataramanan, Sankalp Gupta, Bharath Subramaniyam, Pranav Anand, SP Sethuraman, Aditya Mittal, Raja Rithvik, Adhiban Baskaran, S Aswath, Al Muthaiah, Ayush Sharma, Prraneeth Vuppala, AR Ilamprathi, LR Srihari, Neelash Saha, UK Harshvardhan, Mayank Chakraborty, Ameya Audi, Aradhya Garg, Sambit Panda, Ritviz Parab, K Maran Senthil, Prathmesh Sunil Mokal, Akshat Khamparia, Krishnan Saravana

Women: Vantika Agrawal, PV Nandhidhaa, Padmini Rout, Rakshitta Ravi, Savitha Shri, Priyanka Nuttaki, Mary Ann Gomes, Srija Seshadri, Sakshi Chitlange, Arshiya, Nisha Mohota, Vishwa Vasanwala, Priyanka k, Swati Ghate, Kiran Manisha Mohanty, Arya Mallar, HG Pragnya, Anaya Raman, R Sananda

Schedule

7th May - 1st Round

8th May - 2nd Round

9th May - 3rd Round

10th May - 4th Round

11th May - 5th Round

12th May - 6th Round

13th May - 7th Round

14th May - 8th Round

15th May - 9th Round