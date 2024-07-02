Arjun, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa march into the Top 10 of FIDE world rankings

For the first time in history, three Indians sit in the top 10 of the FIDE world chess rankings released by the International Chess Federation on July 1.

Arjun Erigaisi who recently participated in the Leon Masters rose to World No. 4, getting closer to the 2800 ratings. He currently has 2778 Elo rating points.



The two prodigies - Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa, competing in the ongoing Superbet Classic, part of the Grand Chess tour, also found themselves in the top 10 of the FIDE rankings.



Gukesh is currently the World No. 7 with 2766.4 ratings and Praggnanandhaa is the World No. 8 with 2762.4 ratings.



Praggnanandhaa gained 10 Elo rating points and entered the world's top ten for the first time.



The five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand regained his position at the World No. 11 with 2751 ratings.



Meanwhile, Ding Liren, the current world champion, sits at the world ranking of 14.



Aravindh Chithambaram continues his rise to the top gaining 18.5 Elo rating points to become India's No.6 and World No.29.



There are a total of four Indians in the top 11, six in the top 30, eight in the top 50, and eleven in the top 100, currently.

Divya Deshmukh is World No. 20



The FIDE World Junior Girls Championship 2024 winner Divya Deshmukh rose from 24th to 20th in the ranking thanks to her outstanding performance there.



Four Indian women found themselves in the top 20 of the world rankings.

GM Harika Dronavalli regained her position as India's number two, winning 1.5 Elo rating points, while Koneru Humpy still leads the women contingent with 2530 Elo rating points, being world no seven.

IM Bhakti Kulkarni moved to the 80th spot from 88th place with 5.6 Elo rating points. Ten Indian women are now ranked in the top 100.