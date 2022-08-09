Chess: Arjun Erigiasi becomes seventh Indian to cross 2700 rating

Grandmaster Arjun Erigiasi, on Tuesday, became the seventh Indian to cross the 2700 chess rating. The 18-year-old achieved the feat when he defeated GM Dominguez Perez in India A's clash against USA in the final round of the Chess Olympiad.

Playing with the white pieces, Erigiasi made quick work of Perez with the white pieces to take his live rating to 2702.2. He achieves this feat less than a month after D Gukesh became the youngest Indian to cross the 2700 barrier.

Arjun Erigaisi becomes seventh Indian player to cross 2700 ELO. It happened after a win over American Leineir Dominguez in Olympiad Round 11 on Tuesday. So we now have two teens (Gukesh earlier) going past 2700 in the live ratings within a month. pic.twitter.com/h6SohFXz2M — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) August 9, 2022





The other Indians who have breached the 2700 mark in chess includes former World Champion Viswanathan Anand, Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Krishnan Sasikiran, Baskaran Adhiban and Dommaraju Gukesh.