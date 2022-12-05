Arjun Erigaisi crowned Tata Steel Blitz Champion in open section

Arjun Erigaisi clinched the Blitz title finishing ahead of Hikaru Nakaumura on the concluding day of the Tata Steel Chess India here on Sunday.

The Indian teenager finished with 12.5 points, one ahead of the American wizard after clinching the issue in the penultimate round with a splendid comeback.

The game started out with Arjun going 1. d4. Hikaru played the Nimzo Indian and Arjun was blitzing out his moves from his deep opening preparation.

Around move 30, the position looked firmly in Hikaru's control and he brought his knight into the attack, but it turned out to be an inaccurate move allowing Erigaisi to crawl back.

On the final move, he threatened to win Hikaru's bishop with a double attack and soon it was all over for the American.

Erigaisi drew his final game with fellow youngster Nihal Sarin and finished on top with a one-point margin.

Displaying a strong performance on the last day, R Vaishali emerged as the Blitz women's champion. She ended with 13.5 points followed by Mariya Muzychuk with 12 points and Harika Dronavalli with 11 points.

