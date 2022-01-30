Arjun Erigaisi 4th Indian to win Tata Steel Challengers title, Magnus Carlsen wins Masters title

Arjun Erigaisi clinched the Tata Steel Challengers title in The Netherlands on Saturday. The 18-year-old Arjun Erigaisi from Warangal, Telangana became the fourth Indian after P Harikrishna, B Adhiban and Vidit Gujrathi to win the Tata Steel Challengers event.

Meanwhile, Magnus Carlsen claimed his eighth Masters tournament title. The reigning five-time world champion dominated the main event, winning the title with one round to spare.

Congrats to Arjun on such a smooth and strong performance! He has been with us in WACa and we are so proud to see him win two Tata Steel events in two continents!! Well done . https://t.co/e2qlLZ0AUd — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 29, 2022

Arjun is mentored by Viswanathan Anand as part of the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy, the academy run by Anand, who has has ruled the number one spot in Indian chess for over three decades now.



Arjun dominated the Challengers event - winning with 9.5 points from 12 games. He took an unassailable lead after drawing against Vietnam's Thai Dan Van Nguyen on Saturday.

Arjun Erigaisi wins the Tata Steel Challengers 2022 with one round to spare and books his spot at the Tata Steel Masters 2023. Arjun scored 9.5/12 and thoroughly dominated the event. A huge congratulations to the youngster and his trainer @srinathchess.



📷: Lennart Ootes pic.twitter.com/2a3cKerNsb — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) January 29, 2022

He has thus earned an invitation to next year's Masters event.



"He is going to be 2700 soon. He is by far the best player in the Challengers section. He plays chess in a way that I enjoy! You can just sense it that he knows how to play! He has a good tactical eye and he can switch styles easily," Masters title winner Magnus Carlsen had said on Arjun Erigaisi on the sidelines of the tournament this week.