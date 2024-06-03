Arjun Erigaisi climbs to 4th spot in live FIDE ratings

20-year-old Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi climbed to the fourth spot in the latest live FIDE ratings and achieved a career-high rating of 2771.2.

He eclipsed Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi after his victory over Frenchman Loic Travadon in the French Team Chess Championship on Sunday.

Arjun Erigaisi scores his 4th win in a row at the French Top 16 Club Championship 2024! He took down IM Loic Travadon with the White pieces in just 14 moves.



Arjun Erigaisi scores his 4th win in a row at the French Top 16 Club Championship 2024! He took down IM Loic Travadon with the White pieces in just 14 moves.

With this win, Arjun becomes the World no.4. He has a live rating of 2771.2 right now!

Arjun is now only behind Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana in the rankings. Magnus Carlsen tops the list with a live rating of 2830.9.



Along with Arjun, D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa are the other Indians in the top 10, placed at seventh and 10th spot respectively. It is the first time three Indians are placed inside the top 10 FIDE live ratings.

Arjun Erigaisi, hailing from Warangal, became India's 52nd grandmaster at just 14 years of age, making him the 32nd youngest person ever to achieve the title.

He became the highest ranked Indian player in April 2024, overtaking legendary grandmaster and former world champion Vishwanathan Anand.