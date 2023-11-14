AICF announces Rs. 2 crore assistance to Vidit, Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali

All India Chess Federation (AICF) announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to Vidit Gujrathi, R. Praggnanandhaa and R.Vaishali after they qualified for the FIDE Candidates tournament to be held in April 2024 in Canada.



The FIDE Candidates will determine the challengers for the reigning world champions.

"This amount will be divided between the three of them and will be used for their training, travel, building a team and much more. It is truly a fantastic move by the National federation to support the Candidates of India!" AICF stated in a press release.

The brother-sister duo of Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa have become the first sibling duo ever to qualify for a single edition of FIDE Candidates.

Along with International Masters Vaishali and Grandmasters Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi also qualified for the Candidates tournament, making it three Indians qualifying for the prestigious tournament for the first time.

While Vaishali and Vidit qualified for the FIDE Candidates after winning FIDE Grand Swiss 2023 women's and men's singles titles earlier this month, Praggnanandhaa secured the spot in August when he won the silver medal at the FIDE World Cup.

Vaishali is also a few points from earning the GM title.