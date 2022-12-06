Chess: Aditya Mittal becomes India's 77th Grandmaster

Maharashtra's Aditya Mittal, on Tuesday, became the 77th Indian chess player to earn the title of a Grandmaster (GM). The 16-year-old achieved this feat while playing in the sixth round of the El Llobregat Open Chess Tournament in Spain.

Mittal, who had earned his third GM norm at the 2022 Serbia Open Masters earlier this year, crossed the elusive 2500 mark in the live ratings on Tuesday. He had earned his first GM norm in the same tournament a year back in 2021.

With this achievement, Aditya Mittal also became the 11th player from Maharashtra to be achieve the GM tag. The others from Maharashtra to achieve this title includes Praveen Thipsay, Abhijit Kunte, Vidit Gujrathi, Akshyaraj Kore, Swapnil Dhopade, Shardul Gagare, Abhimanyu Puranik, Raunak Sadhwani, and Harshit Raja.

Aditya Mittal is also the fifth the Indian to achieve the GM title in 2022 after Bharath Subramaniyam, Rahul Srivatshav, Pranav V, and Pranav Anand.