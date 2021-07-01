Who is Abhimanyu Mishra? The youngest grandmaster in chess history

Indian-origin chess player from New Jersey, USA, Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest grandmaster in chess history on Wednesday. At 12 years-4 months and 25 days, Mishra scored his third GM norm in Budapest, having already crossed the required 2500 Elo rating barrier.



With his feat, Mishra broke the record held for 19 years by Russian GM Sergey Karjakin, who had achieved it on August 12, 2002, at the age of 12 years and 7 months.



Abhimanyu achieved his third and final GM norm after beating Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca in the penultimate round of the Vezerkepzo GM Mix event in Budapest, Hungary.



Mishra chased the GM title by playing several tournaments in Hungary since April. He and his father took up a rented house from where their challenges began. Abhimanyu earned his two GM norms at the Vezerkepzo tournament in April, followed by the First Saturday tournament in May. The June Vezerkepzo tournament was the last chance for Mishra before leaving Hungary.



