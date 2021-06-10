Aamir Khan and Viswanathan Anand to face-off in a chess match for covid-19 relief

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and former Chess World Champion Viswanathan Anand will face-off in a game of chess to raise funds for covid-19 relief in India. The duo will play against each other in the online platform chess.com on 13th June 2021.



"The moment you all have been waiting for! Superstar Aamir Khan, an ardent chess lover, will be playing an exhibition match against former World Champion Vishy Anand. Please feel free to donate generously to make this event a success," chess.com tweeted.

The exhibition match is a part of the 'Checkmate Covid', which is an initiative to raise funds for covid-19 affected chess players in India, and will be live-streamed on the official YouTube account of chess.com.





