At least 3 Indians into Chess World Cup quarters, Candidates spot almost assured

India look almost assured to have a representative other than Viswanathan Anand for the first time at the Candidates tournament after at least three Indians - D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi - progressed to the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday.

World rank 7 Gukesh, the top-ranked Indian Grandmaster of current times, is slated to face Magnus Carlsen in his quarterfinal while Praggnanandhaa will face Arjun Erigaisi for a spot in the semis. Vidit Gujarathi and Harika drew their matches and can still enter the quarters through Monday's tie-breaker.

While one semifinal spot in the World Cup is assured for India, it could go to a maximum of three semifinalists in the men's section and one in the women's section.

No Indian has won a medal at the FIDE World Cup (by finishing in the top three) since Viswanathan Anand won the first two editions of the tournament in 2000 and 2002.

Candidates spots beckon

India's success at the FIDE World Cup spells success in the bigger scheme of things as well. The Candidates tournament, the final contest to determine the challenger for the World Chess Championship in 2024, looks set to feature an Indian other than Viswanathan Anand for the first time.

🚨BREAKING: We may see an 🇮🇳 Indian player in the 2024 FIDE Candidates! pic.twitter.com/nafBYyZ2Tp — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) August 13, 2023

Praggnanandhaa about playing against Erigaisi in the quarterfinals: "He is not a pleasant opponent to face for sure; we are very good friends. After each game, we play table tennis, walk, or play some other games and just relax together. I would like someone else, any other… pic.twitter.com/YWx7pXCDLg — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 13, 2023

The top three finishers at the FIDE World Cup will earn places in the 2024 Candidates Tournament, an eight-player chess tournament scheduled to be held from 2 April to 25 April 2024 in Toronto, Canada. Magnus Carlsen's stated intention to skip the Candidates also adds to India's chances.

The winner of the 2024 Candidates tournament will earn the right to play in the World Chess Championship 2024 against the current World Chess Champion Ding Liren.

The 8-member Candidates roster will be the top three finishers in the Chess World Cup 2023, 2023 World Championship runner-up Ian Nepomniachtchi, the top two finishers in the FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament 2023, winner of the 2023 FIDE Circuit and the player with the highest rating in January 2024.

Anand first qualified for the Candidates tournament in 1993. He last qualified for the 2016 World Chess Championship Candidates tournament by virtue of losing the 2014 World Chess Championship match. No Indian has qualified for the Candidates other than him.