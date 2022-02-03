Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess

All you need to know about FIDE 2022 Grand Prix Chess Tournament

The FIDE Grand Prix Chess Tournament series is a part of the world championship cycle.

Indian chess players Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi
X

Indian chess players Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi 

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-02-03T19:21:33+05:30

The FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament is set to begin on February 3 and will continue till April 4. The series which is a part of the chess world championship cycle will be held in Berlin, Germany and Belgrade, Serbia. The top two finishers of this tournament will qualify for the 2022 Candidates Tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about the Grand Prix chess tournament:

Players

A total of 24 Grand Masters from across the globe will be competing at the Grand Prix 2022. Indian GMs Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna will represent the country in the tournament.

Player

Rating (Feb. 2021)

Levon Aronian

2772

Anish Giri

2772

Wesley So

2772

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

2767

Alexander Grischuk

2764

Richard Rapport

2763

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

2761

Leinier Dominguez

2752

Hikaru Nakamura

2736

Vidit Gujrathi

2727

Nikita Vitiugov

2726

Daniil Dubov

2720

Pentala Harikrishna

2719

Andrey Esipenko

2714

Yu Yangyi

2713

Sam Shankland

2708

Alexei Shirov

2704

Vladimir Fedoseev

2704

Radoslaw Wojtaszek

2686

Alexandr Predke

2682

Grigoriy Oparin

2681

Vincent Keymer

2664

Etienne Bacrot

2642

Amin Tabatabaei

2623


Format

Grand Prix will be held in three different legs. Each leg will see 16 out of the 24 players playing after being divided into a group of four each. They will play a double round-robin within the groups, for a six-round group stage. The winners of each group will advance to the knock-out stage of two-game matches.

The first leg will be held from 3rd February to 17th February 2022 at Berlin.

Groups for Leg 1

Group A

GM Alexander Grischuk

GM Hikaru Nakamura

GM Andrey Esipenko

GM Etienne Bacrot

Group B

GM Richard Rapport

GM Vladimir Fedoseev

GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek

GM Grigory Oparin

Group C

GM Levon Aronian

GM Vidit Gujrathi

GM Daniil Dubov

GM Vincent Keymer

Group D

GM Wesley So

GM Leinier Dominguez

GM Pentala Harikrishna

GM Alexey Shirov

When to Watch

The first leg will commence daily at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch

All the games will be live broadcast on FIDE's official YouTube channel.


Chess Indian Chess Vidit Gujrathi 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X