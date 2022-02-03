Chess
All you need to know about FIDE 2022 Grand Prix Chess Tournament
The FIDE Grand Prix Chess Tournament series is a part of the world championship cycle.
The FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament is set to begin on February 3 and will continue till April 4. The series which is a part of the chess world championship cycle will be held in Berlin, Germany and Belgrade, Serbia. The top two finishers of this tournament will qualify for the 2022 Candidates Tournament.
Here is everything you need to know about the Grand Prix chess tournament:
Players
A total of 24 Grand Masters from across the globe will be competing at the Grand Prix 2022. Indian GMs Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna will represent the country in the tournament.
|
Player
|
Rating (Feb. 2021)
|
Levon Aronian
|
2772
|
Anish Giri
|
2772
|
Wesley So
|
2772
|
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov
|
2767
|
Alexander Grischuk
|
2764
|
Richard Rapport
|
2763
|
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave
|
2761
|
Leinier Dominguez
|
2752
|
Hikaru Nakamura
|
2736
|
Vidit Gujrathi
|
2727
|
Nikita Vitiugov
|
2726
|
Daniil Dubov
|
2720
|
Pentala Harikrishna
|
2719
|
Andrey Esipenko
|
2714
|
Yu Yangyi
|
2713
|
Sam Shankland
|
2708
|
Alexei Shirov
|
2704
|
Vladimir Fedoseev
|
2704
|
Radoslaw Wojtaszek
|
2686
|
Alexandr Predke
|
2682
|
Grigoriy Oparin
|
2681
|
Vincent Keymer
|
2664
|
Etienne Bacrot
|
2642
|
Amin Tabatabaei
|
2623
Grand Prix will be held in three different legs. Each leg will see 16 out of the 24 players playing after being divided into a group of four each. They will play a double round-robin within the groups, for a six-round group stage. The winners of each group will advance to the knock-out stage of two-game matches.
The first leg will be held from 3rd February to 17th February 2022 at Berlin.
Groups for Leg 1
Group A
GM Alexander Grischuk
GM Hikaru Nakamura
GM Andrey Esipenko
GM Etienne Bacrot
Group B
GM Richard Rapport
GM Vladimir Fedoseev
GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek
GM Grigory Oparin
Group C
GM Levon Aronian
GM Vidit Gujrathi
GM Daniil Dubov
GM Vincent Keymer
Group D
GM Wesley So
GM Leinier Dominguez
GM Pentala Harikrishna
GM Alexey Shirov
When to Watch
The first leg will commence daily at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to Watch
All the games will be live broadcast on FIDE's official YouTube channel.