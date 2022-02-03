All you need to know about FIDE 2022 Grand Prix Chess Tournament

The FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament is set to begin on February 3 and will continue till April 4. The series which is a part of the chess world championship cycle will be held in Berlin, Germany and Belgrade, Serbia. The top two finishers of this tournament will qualify for the 2022 Candidates Tournament.



Here is everything you need to know about the Grand Prix chess tournament: Players A total of 24 Grand Masters from across the globe will be competing at the Grand Prix 2022. Indian GMs Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna will represent the country in the tournament.

Player Rating (Feb. 2021) Levon Aronian 2772 Anish Giri 2772 Wesley So 2772 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 2767 Alexander Grischuk 2764 Richard Rapport 2763 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2761 Leinier Dominguez 2752 Hikaru Nakamura 2736 Vidit Gujrathi 2727 Nikita Vitiugov 2726 Daniil Dubov 2720 Pentala Harikrishna 2719 Andrey Esipenko 2714 Yu Yangyi 2713 Sam Shankland 2708 Alexei Shirov 2704 Vladimir Fedoseev 2704 Radoslaw Wojtaszek 2686 Alexandr Predke 2682 Grigoriy Oparin 2681 Vincent Keymer 2664 Etienne Bacrot 2642 Amin Tabatabaei 2623



Format



Grand Prix will be held in three different legs. Each leg will see 16 out of the 24 players playing after being divided into a group of four each. They will play a double round-robin within the groups, for a six-round group stage. The winners of each group will advance to the knock-out stage of two-game matches. The first leg will be held from 3rd February to 17th February 2022 at Berlin. Groups for Leg 1 Group A GM Alexander Grischuk GM Hikaru Nakamura GM Andrey Esipenko GM Etienne Bacrot Group B GM Richard Rapport GM Vladimir Fedoseev GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek GM Grigory Oparin Group C GM Levon Aronian GM Vidit Gujrathi GM Daniil Dubov GM Vincent Keymer Group D GM Wesley So GM Leinier Dominguez GM Pentala Harikrishna GM Alexey Shirov When to Watch The first leg will commence daily at 7:30 pm IST. Where to Watch All the games will be live broadcast on FIDE's official YouTube channel.



