India wins two medals at World Youth Bridge Championships
Indian teams clinched two medals at the 2022 World Youth Bridge Championships in Italy.
Indian Bridge players excelled at the ongoing World Junior Bridge Championship 2022. The 7th edition, which is being held in Italy, saw the inclusion of the U-31 participants for the first time.
The duo of Sayantan Kushari and Sagnik Roy clinched gold in the final of the U-31 pairs. Their cumulative percentage score at the end of three sessions was 57.45%. Australia's Jamie Thompson-Andrew Spooner and Greece's Ioannis Oikonomopoulos-Konstantinos Balokas won the silver and bronze respectively.
In the girl's U-26 pairs, Vidhya Patel and Kalpana Gurjar won the silver after a cumulative score of 52.94%. First-placed French pair Clara Bouton-Margaux Karek accumulated 54.01% while bronze medallists Valentina Dalpozzo-Federica Dalpozzo of Italy had 52.47%