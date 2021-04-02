A brief history of rummy: How the game evolved

The game of rummy is undoubtedly the king of all traditional skill games. It is one of the most popular card games of all time and it has many different variants across the globe. Though the game has many versions, the basics of the game remain the same. The game requires all players to arrange cards, dealt at the beginning of the game, in required combinations to make a valid declaration. Players need to strategize constantly to pick and discard the right cards.

If you've ever wondered where all the rummy madness began, you're at the right place. Read on to learn the history of this classic card game.

The Origin and History of Rummy

Rummy is believed to have multiple origins across geographical regions. According to the most widely cited theory, rummy originated in Spain. Later it spread across the Americas when the Spaniards began migrating there in the 19th century. The game was originally called conquian, which is believed to be the first variant of this skill game.

Links to Poker

Much like the tale of the Spanish immigrants in America, many opposing theories have emerged that link rummy to poker. A particular form of poker called whiskey poker is similar to the version of rummy we play today. The game then started to be called rum poker and eventually came to be known simply as rummy.

Alternate Origins of the Name

Another theory about rummy is that its name has been derived from the British slang word rum, which means odd. The British viewed the game as a strange way of entertainment. When the game became popular, it got the name rummy.

Some people also believe that its name has been derived from rum, the alcoholic drink, and the game was played for alcoholic drinks in the past.

The Asian Theory

While the majority say rummy originated in Spain or England, an alternate theory has emerged in Asia about the game having originated in China. Mahjong is a Chinese card game that has existed for over a thousand years. The claim of mahjong being similar to rummy is based on the fact that both use the same technique of drawing and discarding cards to win.

Mahjong later spread to India and paved the way for Indian rummy. This game is a variant of rummy that involves making required combinations out of the 13 cards dealt at the beginning of the game to each player. In case there are more than two players at a table, two decks of 52 cards plus a joker with each deck are used.

