Boxing
A look at the World Rankings in boxing
A comprehensive list of the top three boxers in all official categories of the Olympics
Going into the Olympics, one would expect an intense competition between the top boxers across the world. The rankings for all the Olympic categories have seen major changes since 2016 Olympics especially within the past year. We take a look at World Rankings in all the 13 categories consisting of 8 men categories and 5 women categories in which boxers are set to take part in Tokyo 2021.
Men's category
Flyweight (52kg)
• Rank 1 – Amit Panghal – India
• Rank 2 – Shakhobidin Zoirov – Uzbekistan
• Rank 3 –Daniel Panev Asenov – Bulgaria
Featherweight (57kg)
• Rank 1 – Mirzakhalilov – Uzbekistan
• Rank 2 – Kurt Walker – Ireland
• Rank 3 – Peter Mcgrail – England
Lightweight (63kg)
• Rank 1 – Andy Cruz Gomes – Cuba
• Rank 2 – Hovhannes Bachkov – Armenia
• Rank 3 – Keyshawn Davis – USA
Welterweight (69kg)
• Rank 1 – Pat Mccormack – England
• Rank 2 – Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo – Cuba
• Rank 3 – Andrei Zamkovoi – Russia
Middleweight (75kg)
• Rank 1 – Gleb Bakshi – Russia
• Rank 2 – Arlen Lopez Cardona – Cuba
• Rank 3 – Hebert Da Conceicao Sousa
Light Heavyweight (81kg)
• Rank 1 – Julio Cesar La cruz Peraza – Cuba
• Rank 2 – Bekzad Nurdauletov – Kazakhstan
• Rank 3 – Benjamin Whittaker – England
Heavyweight (91kg)
• Rank 1 – Muslim Gadzhimagomedov – Russia
• Rank 2 – Julio Cesar Castillo Torres – Ecuador
• Rank 3 – Erislandy Savon Cottila – Cuba
Super Heavyweight (91kg+)
• Rank 1 – Bakhodir Jalolov – Uzbekistan
• Rank 2 – Kamshybek Kunkabayev – Kazakhstan
• Rank 3 – Richard Torrez – USA
Women's category
Flyweight (51kg)
• Rank 1 – Chol Mi Pang – People's Republic of Korea
• Rank 2 – Busenaz Cakiroglu – Turkey
• Rank 3 – Chungneijang Mary Kom – India
Featherweight (57kg)
• Rank 1 – Yu-Ting Lin – Chinese Taipei
• Rank 2 – Nesthy Petecio – Philippines
• Rank 3 – Ornella Gabriele Wahner – Germany
Lightweight (60kg)
• Rank 1 – Beatriz Ferreira – Brazil
• Rank 2 – Mira Potkonen – Finland
• Rank 3 – Kellie Anne Harrington – Ireland
Welterweight (69kg)
• Rank 1 – Busenaz Surmeneli – Turkey
• Rank 2 – Nien-chin Chen – Chinese Taipei
• Rank 3 – Lovlina Borgohain – India
Middleweight (75kg)
• Rank 1 – Lauren Louise Price – Wales
• Rank 2 – Nouchka Mireille Fontijn – Netherlands
• Rank 3 – Qian Li - China