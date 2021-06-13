A look at the World Rankings in boxing

Going into the Olympics, one would expect an intense competition between the top boxers across the world. The rankings for all the Olympic categories have seen major changes since 2016 Olympics especially within the past year. We take a look at World Rankings in all the 13 categories consisting of 8 men categories and 5 women categories in which boxers are set to take part in Tokyo 2021.

Men's category

Flyweight (52kg)

• Rank 1 – Amit Panghal – India

• Rank 2 – Shakhobidin Zoirov – Uzbekistan

• Rank 3 –Daniel Panev Asenov – Bulgaria

Featherweight (57kg)

• Rank 1 – Mirzakhalilov – Uzbekistan

• Rank 2 – Kurt Walker – Ireland

• Rank 3 – Peter Mcgrail – England

Lightweight (63kg)

• Rank 1 – Andy Cruz Gomes – Cuba

• Rank 2 – Hovhannes Bachkov – Armenia

• Rank 3 – Keyshawn Davis – USA

Welterweight (69kg)

• Rank 1 – Pat Mccormack – England



• Rank 2 – Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo – Cuba

• Rank 3 – Andrei Zamkovoi – Russia

Middleweight (75kg)

• Rank 1 – Gleb Bakshi – Russia

• Rank 2 – Arlen Lopez Cardona – Cuba

• Rank 3 – Hebert Da Conceicao Sousa

Light Heavyweight (81kg)

• Rank 1 – Julio Cesar La cruz Peraza – Cuba

• Rank 2 – Bekzad Nurdauletov – Kazakhstan

• Rank 3 – Benjamin Whittaker – England

Heavyweight (91kg)

• Rank 1 – Muslim Gadzhimagomedov – Russia



• Rank 2 – Julio Cesar Castillo Torres – Ecuador

• Rank 3 – Erislandy Savon Cottila – Cuba

Super Heavyweight (91kg+)

• Rank 1 – Bakhodir Jalolov – Uzbekistan

• Rank 2 – Kamshybek Kunkabayev – Kazakhstan

• Rank 3 – Richard Torrez – USA

Women's category

Flyweight (51kg)

• Rank 1 – Chol Mi Pang – People's Republic of Korea

• Rank 2 – Busenaz Cakiroglu – Turkey

• Rank 3 – Chungneijang Mary Kom – India

Featherweight (57kg)

• Rank 1 – Yu-Ting Lin – Chinese Taipei



• Rank 2 – Nesthy Petecio – Philippines

• Rank 3 – Ornella Gabriele Wahner – Germany

Lightweight (60kg)

• Rank 1 – Beatriz Ferreira – Brazil

• Rank 2 – Mira Potkonen – Finland

• Rank 3 – Kellie Anne Harrington – Ireland

Welterweight (69kg)

• Rank 1 – Busenaz Surmeneli – Turkey

• Rank 2 – Nien-chin Chen – Chinese Taipei

• Rank 3 – Lovlina Borgohain – India

Middleweight (75kg)

• Rank 1 – Lauren Louise Price – Wales



• Rank 2 – Nouchka Mireille Fontijn – Netherlands

• Rank 3 – Qian Li - China