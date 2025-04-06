World Boxing Cup: Hitesh Gulia wins men's 70kg gold

India's Hitesh Gulia bagged the gold medal in men's 70kg at the 2025 World Boxing Cup in Brazil on Saturday.

Gulia finished on top of the podium after his opponent Odel Kamara handed him a walkover in the final.

Gulia, the first Indian to reach the final at the 2025 World Boxing Cup, thus walked away with the country's only gold in the event.

Gulia had earlier defeated French Olympian Makan Traore by an unanimous 5-0 verdict in the semi-finals.

#News | Hitesh Gulia wins India's first gold at 2025 World Boxing Cup🥇



Hitesh takes the men's 70kg gold after his opponent gave a walkover in the final🫣



Meanwhile, Abhinash Jamwal brought home the🥈in men's 65kg, losing to Yuri Reis.#Boxing pic.twitter.com/47nV7i7aeX — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 6, 2025





Elsewhere, India's Abhinash Jamwal lost out in the final of men's 65kg.

Jamwal, playing in the blue corner, was out punched by local star Yuri Reis in the title clash. The Indian lost the bout 0-5 by an unanimous decision to settle for the silver medal.

The two bouts on Saturday brought an end to India's campaign at the 2025 World Boxing Cup, the first international tournament for the country's pugilists since their disappointing run at the 2024 Paris Olympics last year.

Indian boxers finished the tournament with one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

Indian medallists at 2025 World Boxing Cup

Gold: Hitesh Gulia (70kg)

Silver: Abhinash Jamwal (65kg)

Bronze: Jadumani Singh (50kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Vishal (90kg), Manish Rathore (55kg)