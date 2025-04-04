Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
World Boxing Cup: Hitesh enters men's 70kg final
Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach, and Vishal lost their respective semi-finals to settle for bronze.
Hitesh, in men's 70kg, became the first Indian to reach the final of the 2025 World Boxing Cup in Brazil on Thursday.
He beat France's Olympian Makan Traore by an unanimous 5-0 decision to book his spot in the gold medal bout.
All the five judges called the fight in favour of Hitesh and despite a point deduction, the Indian emerged unscathed.
India also won three bronze medals in the day with Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach, and Vishal all losing their respective semi-final bouts.
While Jadumani went down Asilbek Jalilov of Uzbekistan in men's 50kg, Sachin lost out to Pawel Brach of Poland in the men's 60kg.
Vishal, on the other hand, suffered a loss to Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in men's 90kg weight category.
Next Story