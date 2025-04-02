World Boxing Cup Brazil: Jadumani Singh advances to 50 Kg semi-final

The young Indian boxer, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, advances to the semi-final of the men's 50 Kg at the World Boxing Cup Brazil in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, on Tuesday.

He was the only Indian boxer who registered a win on the day, as the other three boxers, Narender (90+ Kg), Jugnoo (85 Kg), and Nikhil Dubey (75 Kg), bowed out in the quarterfinals.

Jadumani Singh took a narrow win on the split decision (3-2) against the English boxer Ellis Trowbrigdge in his quarterfinal bout. He will now join Sachin (60 Kg) and Vishal (90 Kg) in the semi-finals.

The young Indian boxer won unanimously on the first board with the scores of 30-27. But, on the other four boards, it was 29-28 all the way, with both boxers winning two out of four boards each.

He will now take on the reigning Asian champion Asilbek Jalilov of Uzbekistan in the semi-final. This will be the second meeting between the two boxers, where the latter is leading the head-to-head by 1-0.

On the other hand, the most experienced boxer on the Indian Squad, Narender, lost a very close bout despite winning unanimously on the first board against Kazakstan's Saparbay Daniyal on split decision (2-3).

Meanwhile, Nikhil Dubey faced a heavy (0-5) defeat against home favorite Kaue Beline, and Jugnoo bowed down on the split decision (1-4) against the French boxer Abdoulaye Traore.