World Boxing Cup: Abhinash Jamwal enters men's 65kg final

India's Abhinash Jamwal stormed into the men's 65kg final at the 2025 Boxing World Cup in Brazil on Friday.

Jamwal, competing in the red corner, was the more dominant boxer right from the start against Italy's Gianluigi Malanga.

The Indian was quick on his feet and landed punches at will as all the five judges called the bout in his favour.

Jamwal registered a 5-0 unanimous decision victory to secure his spot in the men's 65kg title fight.

Earlier in the competition, Jamwal had beaten Germany's Denis Bril 5-0 to make his way into the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, India's Manish Rathore bagged a bronze medal in men's 55kg on Friday.

Rathore, in the red corner, went down 0-5 by an unanimous decision to Nursultan Altynbek of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals.

On Saturday, the final day of the 2025 Boxing World Cup, Jamwal will be in action against Yuri Reis of Brazil in the men's 65 kg final, whereas Hitesh will also fight for gold in men's 70kg.

Hitesh will be up against Odel Kamara of England.