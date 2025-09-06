"Don't get training, coaches I need," cries Lovlina Borgohain after first round exit at World Boxing C'ships

Just hours after her first round exit from the 2025 World Boxing Championships on Saturday, Lovlina Borgohain stated that she did not get the training or coaches she truly needed to excel.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, who returned to international boxing after a year, poured her heart out on social media.

"After 1 year away, I stepped into my first international competition. I lost in my very first fight… it hurts," she wrote. "I’m sorry, I couldn’t do it this time.

"But everyone knows—I never fight for anything else, only for my training. I never demand luxury, I only ask for good training," she added.

While the 27-year-old Borgohain refrained from blaming her coaches or team for the loss, she rued the lack of proper international camps – something which she said was a norm in the pre-Tokyo Olympics days.

"Before the Tokyo Olympics, we had proper international camps. l used to request international sparring partners for training. But before the Paris Olympics, I got very few competitions and very little international camp exposure," she said.

"Without good sparring partners, how can I keep improving myself?" she asked.

Borgohain alleged that she did not get the training or coaches she truly deserved ahead of the 2025 World Boxing Championships – the first global competition held under the aegis of the newly formed World Boxing.

"Even after giving everything to my country, I don't always get the training or coach that I truly need. Every fight I enter, I cross difficulties alone," she wrote.

"Tell me... is it right to always keep my head down, to keep training silently despite everything? After giving my all for my country, is it right to still walk with my head down?" she further added.

Borgohain ended by stating that she'll keep fighting despite the setbacks.

"No matter what— I promise, I will rise again. I will fight in any situation," she concluded.