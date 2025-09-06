World Boxing C'ships: Jaismine Lamboria, Neeraj Phogat advance to last 16

Indian female boxers, Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) and Neeraj Phogat (women’s 65kg), advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, on Friday.

The male boxers, Sumit Kundu (75 Kg) and Narender Berwal (90+ Kg), followed their female counterparts and made it four wins out of four bouts on the second day of the championships.

The experienced boxer, Narender, came from behind to win his round of 32 bout on a 4-1 Split decision against the Irish boxer, Martin Christopher McDonagh.

He had a poor opening round and wasn't able to land any clear punches on Martin, forcing judges to give a 4-1 ruling in favour of the Irish boxer.

But then, he dominated the second and third rounds with his straight punches against the weak and unguarded defense of Martin and confirmed his place in the pre-quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Sumit began his campaign on a positive note and registered a comfortable, unanimous 5-0 win against Mohammad Al Hussien of Jordan in his round of 32 bout.

Sumit Kundu advances to the pre-quarterfinals of the World #Boxing Championships 🥊🇮🇳



He registers a comfortable 5-0 victory against Mohammad Al Hussien of 🇯🇴Jordan in the men's 75 kg RO32.#WBCLiverpool2025 pic.twitter.com/LY5iM9PYNx — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 5, 2025

In women's boxing, Jaismine gave a dominating start to her campaign, winning her bout on a unanimous 5-0 decision against the Ukrainian boxer, Daria-Olha Hutarina.

On the other hand, Neeraj narrowly defeated Finnish boxer Krista Kovalainen in their round of 32 match, securing a 3-2 split decision victory, with all five judges scoring it 29-28.