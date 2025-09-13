World Boxing C'ships: Jaismine, Nupur enter finals

India's Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran stormed into the gold medal matches of the respective weight classes at the 2025 World Boxing Championships on Thursday.

While Lamboria recorded an unanimous 5-0 win over Venezuela's Alcala Cegovia in the women's 57kg semi-finals, Sheoran took down Seyma Duztas of Turkey by the same margin in women's 80+kg event.

Lamboria, who has been in good form this season, was in complete control of her semi-final bout. She landed accurate jabs and hooks using her long range to become the first Indian to reach the final at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

Sheoran, who is the grand daughter of the legendary Hawa Singh, followed the suit an hour later when she stormed into her career's first-ever World Boxing Championships final.

Elsewhere, Minakshi assured India of a fourth medal at the 2025 World Boxing Championships when she beat U19 world champion Alice Pumphrey in women's 48kg quarter-finals.

Pooja Rani, in women's 80kg, had already booked India's third medal in the competition when she reached the semi-finals earlier in the competition.

India is set to return from the 2025 World Boxing Championships with four medals – all by women pugilists.

The Indian men, meanwhile, will return empty handed as Jadumani Singh bowed out in the quarter-finals of the 50kg event.

This will be the first time since the 2013 World Boxing Championships that the Indian men's contingent returns without a medal from the global competition.

In the last edition held in 2023, Indian men had won three bronze medals.