World Boxing C'ships: Nupur Sheoran reaches semis to confirm India's first medal

The Astana World Cup champion Nupur Sheoran confirmed India's first medal at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool, England, after reaching the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Nupur, who received a bye in the first round, registered a hard-fought 4-1 win over Uzbekistan's Oltinoy Sotimboeva in the women's 80+ kg quarterfinal.

🚨#MedalAlert | 🇮🇳 Nupur Sheoran assured of medal at 2025 World Boxing Championships💐



She outpunches Uzbekistan's Oltinoy Sotimboeva (4-1) in the women's 80+ kg quarterfinal in Liverpool, England👊#boxing #worldboxingchampionship pic.twitter.com/kluuLBcyF5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 10, 2025

Penalised for clinching

In a cagey first-round affair, neither player found any clean punches and were resorting to consistent clinching, making it difficult for judges to score.

In fact, both players were deducted one penalty point each for excessive clinching in this bout, which in turn forced both boxers to change their strategy and employ a more aggressive approach subsequently.

Eventually, Nupur found some good punches in the latter half of the final round and clinched the bout on a split decision, confirming her maiden World Championships medal.

Three more women boxers - Nikhat Zareen (51 Kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg), and Pooja Rani are also just a win away from the podium, and will take the ring in their respective quarterfinal bout later in the day.

In the men's boxing, Abhinash Jamwal will also fight for a semi-final spot in men's 65 kg, when he will take on a Paris Olympic medalist, Lasha Guruli of Georgia, later tonight.