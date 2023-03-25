Boxing World C'ships: Saweety Boora wins Gold

New Delhi: Saweety Boora ended a 9-year wait to win a Women's World Championships title as she defeated Wang Lina of China, on Saturday, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here to be crowned the champion.

Seeded first in the 81-kg category, Saweety was handed an easy route to finals and the experienced boxer made full use of it to secure the second medal for India on the day.



🥈2014 World C'ships

🥇2022 Asian C'ships

🥇2023 World C'ships



Saweety Boora makes 🇮🇳 proud once again — beats Wang Lina of China to take top spot in the 81kg category!#Boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/uIHtYk0Fzv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 25, 2023

Playing directly in the quarter-finals against Bulgarian opponent Viktoriya Kebikava, Saweety used her patience game to win the medal and secure her second World Championships medal by reaching the semi-finals.



In the semi-finals, Saweety Boora defeated Emma Sue-Greetree of Australia by 4:3 after the bout went into the review given its close nature.

Pretty much how the light heavyweight categories are played, Saweety soaked the pressure in from her opponent and countered when required to cruise into her second World Championships finals.

This is the second medal of the day for India as earlier in the day, Nitu Ghangas won the gold medal in the 48 kg category by defeating Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the finals.

Two Indian boxers will be in action on Sunday as Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) will look to make it four gold medals for India.