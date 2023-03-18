Boxing World Championships: Nitu dominates, Preeti, Manju register wins

New Delhi: Indian boxing contingent continued their winning run at the ongoing Boxing World Championships as all three boxers in action won here today at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Starting India's day with a win, In the 48 kg category Commonwealth Champion Nitu Ghangas defeated Korea's Kang Do-Yeon who was unable to withstand the relentless punches as the Referee stopped the contest.

The hall erupted with loud cheers as the referee announced the 22-year-old as the winner.

"We have prepared well for this championship. I have studied my opponents before and I am looking forward to the upcoming matches," the boxer told the media after the game.

While Nitu won her game with much ease, Preeti had to work hard to get victory in the 54 kg category. Preeti triumphed over 2022 World Championships silver medallist Lacramioara Perijoc in a thrilling encounter.

The bout started with Preeti slightly winning the first round by a 3-2 score before the Romanian made a comeback in the second round. Both the boxers were going toe-to-toe with each other.

A big win for India as Preeti (54 kg) wins a tight match against Romania's Perijoc Lacramiora.



The match was won on split decision of 4:3 after the bout went into review.#boxing pic.twitter.com/9zs8LVugyc — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 18, 2023

In the final round, it was Preeti's counter-attacking game that saw her register the victory as the bout was reviewed. After the review, the original decision stood and Preeti was declared the winner by a 4-3 split decision.



"I took my time to prepare for this bout and went through multiple video sessions to understand the game of my opponent. She is a brilliant boxer and it was important for me to win," Preeti told the media after the match.



After Preeti and Nitu’s triumphs, Manju (66kg) also won her respective bout against Cara Wharerau of New Zealand with a unanimous decision and ensured a clean sweep for Indian pugilists on the third day of the tournament.

"I waited for my opponent to make mistakes as I had the height advantage and I used to plan my game around it. This is my second world championship and I am ready to make amends from last time," Manju told the media after her win.

After Day three, six Indian boxers progressed to the next round with only one boxer losing in the first round.