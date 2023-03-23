Boxing World C'ships: Four boxers storm into final, Nikhat eyes another gold

New Delhi: Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), CWG Champion Nitu Ghangas (48 kg), Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg), and Saweety Boora (81 kg) stormed into the finals of the Boxing World Championships here on Thursday at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Coming from a grueling quarter-final bout against Raksat Chutamat of Thailand, Nikhat faced 2016 Rio Olympics medalist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia and played her best bout of the tournament to defeat her 5-0 by unanimous decision.

Nikhat had an easy day at the office as she continued the defense of her world title. She used her control and nimble foot movement to gain the upper hand over the Colombian and gave her no chance to come back.



Nikhat will now face the two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final on Sunday.

In the first bout of the day, Nitu Ghanghas faced tough competition from the 2022 World Championships silver medalist Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

After winning three games by RSC, Nitu finally played a full match which went to the last round. Buoyed by the home support, Nitu made a fine comeback after losing the first round to her experienced opponent.

Having suffered a defeat against the Kazakh in the quarterfinals of the last World Championship, Nitu had a point to prove and she did that brilliantly by winning the bout 5:2 after it went to the review.

Nitu will now take on the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the final on Saturday.



Playing in a new weight category of 75 kg, 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain fought smartly and stormed into the finals to assure her a gold medal.

Lovlina was against two-time Olympic medalist Li Qian of China and in a fight that was evenly matched for the first two rounds with both boxers winning one each, Lovlina came out the clear winner in the final round.

Lovlina will be up against the Australian teenager Anne Caitlin Parker in the finals.

In the final bout of the day, Saweety Boora defeated Emma Sue-Greetree of Australia by 4:3 after the bout went into the review given its close nature.

Pretty how the light heavyweight categories are played, Saweety played the game of soaking pressure and attacking when needed forcing her opponent to lose focus and make mistakes.

Saweety will face Wang Lina of China in the finals.

The finals of all categories will be played on the 25th and 26th of March at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.