Boxing World C'ships: Nepali Boxer Anjani Teli cleared by IBA to compete

New Delhi: In a major development the, International Boxing Association (IBA) gave clean chit to the India turned Nepal boxer Anjani Teli to compete at the ongoing 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

IBA had launched an investigation on Saturday after complaints of impersonation were raised against Anjani.

It was claimed that Anjani had previously boxed under the name of Hemlata and is a registered boxer with the Boxing Federation of India’s registration (No. BX 5029). She was a medallist at the Delhi state women’s boxing championships in 2021 and a quarterfinalist in the light flyweight (48-50kg) category at the 5th elite women’s national boxing meet, held in Haryana’s Hisar from October 21 to 27 the same year.

But after a thorough investigation by the world body, it has been said that Anjani never acquired an Indian passport which makes her eligible to compete for Nepal.

The statement from IBA read, "New Delhi-born boxer Anjani Teli has never acquired an Indian passport, nor competed internationally representing India. Hence, it doesn’t violate any articles of the IBA Technical and Competition Rules in this particular case."

Anjani Teli was born in New Delhi to Nepali parents who migrated from Nepal to India in 1990. She has completed her education but due to her roots in Nepal, she is fully eligible to represent Nepal at the ongoing Women’s World Boxing Championships.

On Day one of the championship Anjani created history after winning the first-ever bout for Nepal at the biennial event, defeating Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Garcia in a 4-3 split verdict.

She will be next seen in action on Monday, taking on the World No. 10 and top seed, Haiti’s Marie Sterling Kathreen, in the evening session.



