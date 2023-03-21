Boxing World C'ships: Eight Indian boxers to feature in quarter-finals

New Delhi: It was a mixed day for the Indian contingent at Boxing World Championships as Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Nitu Ghangas (48 kg), Manisha Moun (57 kg), and Jaismine (60 kg) won their bouts to reach the quarter-finals while Shashi Chopra (63 kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66 kg ) crashed out.

The day started with some fireworks and the sound of dhol as Nitu Ghangas took only 128 seconds to defeat Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan in the 48 kg category bout.

The Tajik pugilist was unable to withstand the four straight jabs from Nitu which forced the referee to give the opponent her first standing count. Nitu continued her onslaught as she forced the Tajik boxer into the corner and bombarded her with straight jabs.

The referee gave Qosimova her second standing count before calling off the bout much to the disappointment of the Tajik boxer. This is the second RSC win for CWG Champion Nitu.

128 seconds is what it took Nitu to end the contest in pre-quarter finals of 48 kg category bout against Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan.



"I wanted to play three rounds today but eventually it ended in RSC. The plan was to counter-attack her and I succeeded in her," Nitu told the media after her bout.



In the 50 kg category, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen battled fatigue to defeat her opponent from Mexico, Patricia Alvarez Herrera by a unanimous decision 5-0.

"Last time when I faced her it was easy but due to fatigue from yesterday's bout against the Algerian, it was a little tough. My body was a little tired but as the bout went ahead the body started responding better," Nikhat told the media in the mixed zone after her win.

The experienced boxer Manisha Moun used her straight jab to full use as she took down the Turkish boxer Nur Elif Turhan. In the 57 kg pre-quarters, Manisha was landing hooks and jabs using her tall frame with much ease and it led the referee to stop the contest in the final round giving her the win.

"I am overwhelmed by the crowd support in our home country. I have played before in 2018 and I have learned from those games and will look to win a medal this time," Manisha said.

CWG bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria did well during her 5-0 win against Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova in the 60kg. Although the coaches of the Tajik boxer seemed unhappy as Jaismine was deemed the winner after losing the first round 2:3.

While four Indians progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament on Day 6, Manisha Bamboriya (66 kg) and Shashi Chopra (63 kg) crashed out. Manju Bamboriya lost to Uzbekistan’s current Asian champion Navbakhor Khamidova (0-5) while Shashi lost to Japan’s Mai Kito (0-4).

The results on Day six mean that eight Indians will feature in the quarter-finals of the tournament: Nitu Ghanghas (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52 kg), Manisha Moun (57 kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and Saweety Boora (81kg).



