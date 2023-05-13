Reigning world champ Nitu Ghanghas switches to 54kg

The recently crowned women's 48kg Boxing world champion, Nitu Ghanghas has decided to bulk up a couple of weight divisions to 54kg in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The decision is understood to have been prompted by the new selection policy of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) where in-camp evaluation is preferred over selection trials.



With Asian Games in sight, BFI conducted trials for admission to national camps in Patiala on Thursday where Nitu defeated Divya Pawar and Sakshi Chaudhary (India's pick in 52kg at the World Championships) to ensure her place among three boxers selected in the 54kg.

The boxers selected for 54kg at the national camp are Preeti Pawar who had reached the pre-quarterfinal of the 2023 World Championships, Jyoti Gulia, and Nitu Ghanghas.

The complete list of national campers is expected to be released by BFI next week and the camp will feature all the six Olympic weight categories (50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg, and 75kg)

Talking about the move by Nitu, national coach Bhaskar Bhatt told The Bridge, "Nitu's normal body weight is 51-52 kg and she used to maintain her weight around 48kg to compete. I do not think this move will impact anything significant and she has a chance to flourish in this category."

"Her playing style and good reach will enable her to perform well in this category. We will focus on her diet and strength training going forward. Knowing her willpower and strengths, I think this is a good move for her," he added further.

After winning the World Championships in 48kg, the speculations were that Nitu will move 50 kg category where India has another reigning world Champion in Nikhat Zareen. But the Bhiwani lass' decision to move to 54kg comes after the BFI made it clear that Zareen will be India's first-choice in 50kg for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games, which is a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Games.







