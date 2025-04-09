World Boxing forms interim committee for boxing in India

Taking cognizance of administrative chaos in boxing, the World Boxing has established an interim committee to oversee the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The committee will be headed by BFI President Ajay Singh as chairman, along with other members including Narender Kumar Nirwan, Arun Malik, L Sarita Devi, one nominee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to be nominated in consultation with the President IOA and Fairuz, President of the Singapore Boxing Association as representative from World Boxing.

The interim committee has been tasked with ensuring administrative continuity, managing domestic and international competitions, and safeguarding the interests of Indian boxers. It will also coordinate with relevant stakeholders and oversee financial matters. The committee is required to submit its first report within 30 days.

The committee will also ensure India's preparedness to host the World Boxing Final in November this year and the World Boxing Congress.

The world body will engage with the committee for operational and governance matters and shall extend its support and oversight during the transitional phase, a release by the World Boxing stated.

World Boxing was granted provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee as the sport's international governing federation last month.