World Boxing denounces IOA committee's finding over BFI functioning

In a stern response to the recommendations of the fact-finding committee formulated by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), World Boxing has firmly denounced the findings by stating that it “is unable to comment on the sanctity or jurisdiction” of the committee.

In a letter dated 6th of August to PT Usha, President of the IOA, which is in possession of The Bridge, Boris van der Vorst, the President World Boxing, states that the interim committee under the Chairmanship of Mr. Ajay Singh was constituted by the World Boxing in the first place, whilst being “fully aware of the developments that led to the postponement of elections.”

Additionally, in the letter, Van der Vorst states that when “forming the Interim Committee, World Boxing had specifically kept a position open for an IOA representative to ensure inclusivity and collaboration.” Despite this initiative from World Boxing, he notes that, “the IOA chose not to appoint any member to the committee.”

Interim committee lauded

The letter categorically states that World Boxing does not find any merit in the conclusions drawn by the fact-finding committee.

On the contrary, Van der Vorst lauds the work done by the interim committee in ensuring participation of Indian athletes in competitions and the conduct of events across the country.

Van der Vorst goes on to indicate that he will be accompanied by Mike McAtee, the Acting Secretary General, in monitoring the elections of BFI on the 21st of August.

This communique by the President of World Boxing is a damning indictment of the IOAs move to appoint a three-member fact-finding commission which submitted a report on the BFI calling for the “termination” of the interim committee led by Ajay Singh, which was duly backed by World Boxing.

In a three-page letter addressed to Boris Van Der Vorst, President World Boxing on the 30th of July, the IOA President PT Usha had shared the findings of the inquiry committee which pointed to the appointment of Singh as chairman of the interim body as a move that amounted to conflict of interest.

Additionally, her letter had called for the termination of the World Boxing-established interim committee.

On Thursday, The Delhi High Court declined to grant interim relief in a batch of petitions filed by four state boxing associations challenging the upcoming elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), scheduled for August 21, 2025.