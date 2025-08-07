Delhi High Court refuses to stay BFI elections amid legal challenge

The Delhi High Court has declined to grant interim relief in a batch of petitions filed by four state boxing associations challenging the upcoming elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), scheduled for August 21, 2025.

The petitions were submitted by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, Gujarat Boxing Association, and Madhya Pradesh Boxing Association, raising objections to the newly adopted BFI Constitution and seeking a stay on the election process.

While the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association specifically sought a stay on the conduct of the elections, the other associations questioned the legality of the amended Constitution, arguing that it violated governing norms. They also demanded the appointment of a new Returning Officer to oversee the electoral process.

However, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court declined to stay the elections, stating that the polls will proceed as planned but will remain subject to the final outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Senior legal counsel representing the Interim Committee of the BFI informed the court that 30 out of 34 state and UT member units had already ratified the amended Constitution, which also has the endorsement of World Boxing, the sport’s international governing body.

It was submitted that the majority of stakeholders have expressed their support for conducting the elections without delay, in the interest of restoring normalcy and administrative stability to Indian boxing.

No stay, but matter under Judicial consideration

Advocate Parth Goswami, appearing for the Interim Committee of BFI, confirmed that the court has not imposed any restrictions on the electoral process and has asked all parties to file their respective replies. The case remains under judicial consideration.