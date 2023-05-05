World Boxing C'ships: Shiva Thapa exits, three Indians in Round of 32

Seasoned Indian boxer Shiva Thapa made a shocking exit from the IBA Men's World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

Shiva (63.5kg), the 2015 bronze medallist who had received a bye in the first round, went down fighting 3-4 to Dos Reis Yuri of Brazil, with the final decision been announced after a bout review.

Shiva, who was seeded second, did well to recover from his sluggish start that cost him the first round 1-4.

The Army man was proactive in the second and third round, landing lusty blows. He jabbed and used his hooks and upper cuts to take the second round with a 3-2 margin.

He looked on course for a win but faltered in the final two minutes that probably cost him the bout as he failed to get the majority vote in the review.

On Friday, two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary and Naveen Kumar will all be in pre-quarterfinals action.

Hussamuddin (57kg) will go head to head against Lyu Ping of China while Ashish (80kg) will face a tough challenge against two-time Olympic gold medallist Arlen Lopez of Cuba. Naveen (92kg) will take on Jeong Jae-min of South Korea.