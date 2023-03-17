Boxing World Championships: Jaismine, Shashi advance, Shruti bows out

New Delhi: Day 2 at Boxing World Championships ended on a disappointing note for India as Shruti Yadav became the first Indian boxer to lose the opening bout at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria packed a powerful punch to win her opening bout against Nyambega Beatrice Ambros of Tanzania via an RSC verdict in the 60 kg category.

It was a truly dominant performance by the Indian boxer as she started aggressively and before her opponent and the spectators knew it, the match was over in 90 seconds.

The referee was forced to stop the contest as the Tanzanian boxer failed to withstand the fierce jabs of Jaismine.

Talking about her win, Jaismine said, "This was my first fight and the way I won gave me more confidence for the upcoming rounds. I focus on one bout at a time and my whole focus is on my next bout now."

Absolutely dominant performance from Jaismine Lamboria as she defeated her opponent within 90 seconds as referee had to stop the contest.



Shashi Chopra continued the winning momentum for India in the 63 kg category as she cruised past Mwangi Teresiah of Kenya.



Being at her attacking best, the Indian proved to be too strong for her opponent as she utilized her deft jabs and stern defense to win the bout comfortably.

Making her World championships debut, Shashi said, "We had analyzed the game of my opponent and the coaches told me the clear strategy of dealing with her. I am excited as this is my first major tournament and I am happy with the win."

In the final Indian bout of the day, Shruti, who was disadvantaged because of her height in the 70 kg category, threw a lot of punches but was unable to connect. Shruti struggled with her balance and her footwork looked sluggish.

The Chinese boxer, on the other hand, utilized her long reach as she did not let Shruti come near and attack. Shruti was a last-minute addition to the Indian squad as the national champion in 70 kg, Sanamacha Chanu suffered an injury during training sessions.

Three more boxers will feature on Day three as Nitu Ghangas (48 kg), Preeti (54 kg), and Manju Bamboriya (66 kg) will be in action.