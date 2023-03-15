2023 Women's World Boxing C'ships: Preview, India squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

As the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships starts in New Delhi on Thursday, the biggest boxing names in the world will converge on India.

India is hosting the Worlds for the third time. The event, which was started in 2001, was previously hosted here in 2006 and 2018. With more than 350 female boxers from 74 different countries lined up, this is also expected to be the largest edition of the competition ever.

This was supposed to be the main qualification event for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, something the International Boxing Association (IBA) is adamant on. But International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refuted this, giving rise to the latest flashpoint between the two international bodies.

Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and Nikhat Zareen, the current world champion, will lead India's 12-person squad at the Worlds. Mary Kom, who will herself not take part as she is still recovering from a surgery, said that she expects three gold medals from the Indian women this time.

Indian Squad

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg).

Live broadcast

Beginning on March 16th, the Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan TV and Doordarshan's Youtube channel.

From the quarterfinals on, Sony network channels and the SonyLiv app will also be able to stream the matches.

Dates, location

The Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi from March 15 to March 26.