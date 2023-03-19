Women's World Boxing C'ships: IBA starts probe into Indian representing Nepal

The International Boxing Association (IBA), on Saturday, launched an investigation into an Indian boxer representing Nepal at the ongoing 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships in Delhi.

As per a report in Times of India, an Indian boxer Hemalata has been representing Nepal under the name of Anjani Teli at the World Championships. She even registered Nepal's first-ever win at the World Championships during the first round of 52kg bouts.

Anjani is reportedly a Delhi state medallist from 2021 and even reached the quarterfinals of the Women's National Championships later the same year.

“The International Boxing Association is investigating this particular case. All parties will be informed accordingly in due time,” the world body was quoted as saying in the report.

According to the rules of IBA , if any boxer who has represented one country in any IBA owned or IBA sanctioned competition and wishes to represent any other country of which the boxers holds nationality, then they are free to do that provided that 3-years have passed since the boxers last represented their former country.

If found guilty, Anjani Teli will be barred from competing further in the ongoing World Championships. If the report of the investigation is completed after the World Championships in Delhi ends, her results from the tournament will stand cancelled.

Anjani Teli, as per a report in Sportstar, was born in India to a man who migrated to India way back in 1990. Her father works as a construction worker in Delhi.



