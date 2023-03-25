Boxing
Boxing World C'ships Final LIVE: Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora win Gold - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog, Medal
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Women's Boxing World Championships Final.
The final of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships is upon us, with the title of six different weight categories to be decided today in Delhi. Among those in action in the final are, India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg).
Complete Schedule
48kg: Nitu v/s Lutsaikhan - 6pm
52kg: Yu Wu v/s Sirine Charaabi - 6:15pm
57kg: Testa Irma v/s Karina - 6:30pm
63kg: Nataliya v/s Yang - 6:45pm
70kg: Anastasiia v/s Scott Frances - 7:00pm
81kg: Saweety v/s Wang Lina - 7:15pm
Live Updates
- 25 March 2023 3:09 PM GMT
SAWEETY WINNNSSS!
She let's out a roar does Saweety, and why should not she? SAWEETY BOORA IS THE WORLD CHAMPION BY SPLIT DECISION!
- 25 March 2023 3:06 PM GMT
BOUT UNDER REVIEW
The bout has been sent into review straightaway. This means the decision will come by split decision. Observes have been called in to decide. This was very much expected. IT WAS A CLOSE BOUT!
For now, we wait....
- 25 March 2023 3:04 PM GMT
Less than a minute remaining
Less than a minute remaining in this contest and Saweety Boora has done excellently so far. A gold medal looks very likely.
- 25 March 2023 3:01 PM GMT
END OF ROUND 2
End of the second round and it has once again gone in favour of the Indian. Saweety has the lead now. She has a comfortable lead. Can she see the next three-minutes through?
- 25 March 2023 2:59 PM GMT
Saweety on the attack
Saweety is not holding back, she is going all out. But the Chinese is doing well to defend. This is very close.
- 25 March 2023 2:57 PM GMT
END OF ROUND 1
That's the end of the first round and the referees give it in favour of Saweety Boora. The Indian has won the first round 3:2.
- 25 March 2023 2:54 PM GMT
A slow start
A slow start to this 81kg final with both boxers happy to bide their time out and read the opponent first.