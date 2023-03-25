Boxing World C'ships Final LIVE: Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora win Gold - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog, Medal

The final of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships is upon us, with the title of six different weight categories to be decided today in Delhi. Among those in action in the final are, India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg).

Complete Schedule

48kg: Nitu v/s Lutsaikhan - 6pm

52kg: Yu Wu v/s Sirine Charaabi - 6:15pm

57kg: Testa Irma v/s Karina - 6:30pm

63kg: Nataliya v/s Yang - 6:45pm

70kg: Anastasiia v/s Scott Frances - 7:00pm

81kg: Saweety v/s Wang Lina - 7:15pm