Nikhat Zareen's road to Women's World Boxing Championships gold medal

To say that Nikhat Zareen was in a phenomenal form all throughout the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships would be an understatement as the Nizamabad boxer dominated in all her bouts and went on to script history by becoming a World Champion and winning gold at the Istanbul event on Thursday.

Taking down her opponents bravely and fiercely, Zareen was in red hot form and was clearly hungry for gold and landed all the right punches to make history.

In the finals, she took on Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong and defeated her 5-0 again with a score of 30-27, 29-28,29-28, 30-29,29-28 and bagged gold.

In Round 1, Nikhat won, 5-0 (10-9,10-9,10-9,10-9,10-9).



In Round 2, which was more closely fought, Nikhat lost 2-3 (10-9, 9-10,910,10-9,9-10).

In a nerve-racking Round 3, Nikhat packed in her everything and ensured she got the win by unanimous decision.

Here's taking a look at Nikhat Zareen's Road to Gold:



Round of 32:

Nikhat Zareen vs Fátima Herrera (5-0)

Round of 16:

Nikhat Zareen vs Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg (5-0)

Quarter-finals:

Nikhat Zareen vs Charley Davison (5-0)

Semi-finals:

Nikhat Zareen vs Caroline de Almeida (5-0)

Finals:

Nikhat Zareen vs Jutamas Jitpong (5-0)