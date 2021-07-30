Which medal did Lovlina Borgohain win at the Tokyo Olympics?

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated the Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin 4-1 to assure India of its second medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier today.



While Lovlina has managed to bring the entire country to its feet with her performance today, no one really knows what medal she has won.

Did she win a gold medal? Or did she win either a silver or bronze? Well, as mentioned, no one knows.

Then why is everyone celebrating?

Because just qualifying for the semifinal in boxing assures you of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Why so?

This is because that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Boxing Task Force (BTF) or the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) does not hold a bronze-medal playoff in boxing. It indirectly means that whoever has qualified for the semifinal in boxing will walk away with an Olympic medal around their neck.

But, what colour medal has Lovlina exactly won?

Well, we do not know yet.

Lovlina Borgohain has just qualified for the semifinal of the Women's Welterweight division.

Now, if she loses her semifinal bout to Turkey's Surmeneli Busenaz on 4th August 2021, then she will have to settle for a bronze at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

But, on the other hand, if she wins the semifinal bout against Busenaz, then she will advance to the final of Women's Welterweight to fight for the gold medal.