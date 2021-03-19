Watch: Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan Boxing Fight— Score, Results, Live Streaming

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh returns to the ring today against Russian opponent Artysh Lopsan on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship on the Mandovi River in Goa.

Vijender Singh has a 12-0 record in his professional boxing career and is the WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight champion.

Live Streaming, When & Where to watch

The fight will be shown live on BookMyShow.Com and FanCode who are also the OTT partners for the event. This will be the first time in India a major sport event is opting for the globally popular pay-per-view model.

We are covering the bout. You can follow the Live Blog here: