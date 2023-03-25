Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
WATCH: Nitu Ghanghas breaks down after being crowned World Champion
Nitu Ghanghas broke down after winning the gold medal at the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships.
India's Nitu Ghanghas was, on Saturday, crowned the Women's 48kg World Champion during the ongoing Boxing World Championships in Delhi. She defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan 5-0 by an unanimous decision in the final.
It was redemption day for Nitu, who had crashed out in the quarterfinals during the 2022 World Championships last year. She also became only the sixth Indian woman boxer to be crowned the World Champion.
The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, Haryana broke down after winning her final bout even as her coaches consoled her.
Nitu Ghanghas is also a two-time World Youth Champion. She had also bagged the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham last year.
