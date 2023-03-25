WATCH: Nitu Ghanghas breaks down after being crowned World Champion

India's Nitu Ghanghas was, on Saturday, crowned the Women's 48kg World Champion during the ongoing Boxing World Championships in Delhi. She defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan 5-0 by an unanimous decision in the final.

It was redemption day for Nitu, who had crashed out in the quarterfinals during the 2022 World Championships last year. She also became only the sixth Indian woman boxer to be crowned the World Champion.

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, Haryana broke down after winning her final bout even as her coaches consoled her.





What a triumph! 🏆🥊 Congratulations to @NituGhanghas333, our Commonwealth Games Champion, on becoming the new World Champion by winning the 🥇 at the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships!



— Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) March 25, 2023





Nitu Ghanghas is also a two-time World Youth Champion. She had also bagged the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham last year.



