Boxing
WATCH: Nikhat Zareen wins World Championship crown, Twitter reacts in joy
Displaying a stunning form, Nikhat Zareen became the World Champion in the 52kg Flyweight category after defeating Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in a dominant fashion. Watch the winning moment here.
Star boxer Nikhat Zareen stuck to her word and bagged the gold medal and the World Championship crown after putting on a phenomenal show at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.
Playing her second World Championships only, Zareen was fierce from start to finish of this tournament and her mind was set on gold - and the Nizamabad boxer delivered as promised, enjoying a good season so far. In February, she also won gold at the Strandja Memorial Tournament too.
Up against Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong, Zareen displayed true grit and landed quite a few strong punches to ensure that she kept her nose ahead in the bout and went on to win it by unanimous decision, 5-0.
In fact, Zareen, who was the World Junior Champion in 2011, won all her bouts at the Women's World Boxing Championships based on a unanimous decision, which is a wonderful streak in itself.
Watch Nikhat Zareen's winning moment here:
