WATCH: Nikhat Zareen wins World Championship crown, Twitter reacts in joy

Star boxer Nikhat Zareen stuck to her word and bagged the gold medal and the World Championship crown after putting on a phenomenal show at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.



Playing her second World Championships only, Zareen was fierce from start to finish of this tournament and her mind was set on gold - and the Nizamabad boxer delivered as promised, enjoying a good season so far. In February, she also won gold at the Strandja Memorial Tournament too.

Up against Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong, Zareen displayed true grit and landed quite a few strong punches to ensure that she kept her nose ahead in the bout and went on to win it by unanimous decision, 5-0.

Nikhat wins GOLD🥇🇮🇳🎉



Nikhat Zareen defeats Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong to take the 52kg gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships 2022!#BoxingIstanbul | #Boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/7zFtZRPWUU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 19, 2022

In fact, Zareen, who was the World Junior Champion in 2011, won all her bouts at the Women's World Boxing Championships based on a unanimous decision, which is a wonderful streak in itself.



Watch Nikhat Zareen's winning moment here:









Here's how Twitter is reacting to this victory:

Nikhat makes 🇮🇳 proud as she wins GOLD medal in the final of Women's Fly (50-52kg) category at #ibawwchs2022. pic.twitter.com/xfSJcE4Y5O — Sports Desk (@Shuvo10976159) May 19, 2022

Fantabulous.. #NikhatZareen is the new boxing world champion. A proud moment for India. Hard work and a little support goes a long way. @nikhat_zareen congratulations to you! Way to go girl!! Bravo!! 👏👏👏👏💪💪💪💐💐💐❤️❤️ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 19, 2022

Congratulation to the world champion @nikhat_zareen .well played 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNqHOWJLQj — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 19, 2022

Nikhat Zareen won gold at the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships in Istanbul, after beating Thailand Boxer Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg category...#Congratulations #NikhatZareen #Boxing pic.twitter.com/epBYYV3nCG — హైదరాబాద్ సిటీ పోలీస్ Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) May 19, 2022



