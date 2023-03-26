WATCH: Nikhat Zareen wins World Championships with a bruised lip

India's Nikhat Zareen, on Sunday, was crowned the women's 50kg World Boxing Champion as she defeated Vietnam's Ngyuen Thi Tam in the final by a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Zareen, who had won the 52kg weight division last year, was at her dominant best at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Even a bruised lip could not stop the Telangana-lass as she cruised to her second world title.





A bruised and swollen lip wasn't much of a concern when Nikhat Zareen realised that she had defended her crown successfully!



QUEEN👑#Boxing 🥊| @nikhat_zareen pic.twitter.com/qeJX6SCNd8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 26, 2023





Nikhat also became only the second-Indian woman to win consecutive World Boxing Championships title. The only other Indian boxer to achieve this feat before her was the legendary Mary Kom, who won consecutively in 2005 and 2006.

Nikhat Zareen's medal is also India's third gold medal in this edition of the Women's World Boxing Championships in Delhi.