WATCH: Nikhat Zareen dances with Salman Khan; video goes viral

Nikhat Zareen - the current world boxing champion, shared video on her Twitter handle, on Tuesday, where she can be seen dancing with veteran Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Zareen, who is a self-confessed fan of the Dabangg actor, could be seen shaking her leg with the actor on the song "Sathiya ye tune kya kiya".

"Finally intezaar khatam hua (Finally the wait is over)," Zareen tweeted along with the video.





Nikhat Zareen, after enjoying a successful 2022 season where she was crowned the World Champion followed by winning the Commonwealth Games gold, is currently out of action with a much deserved break even as her colleagues continue to ply their trade at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.



