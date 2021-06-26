Who is Vikas Krishan Yadav? 10 things to know about the Indian boxer

Vikas Krishan Yadav is part of the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics this year. He will represent India in Boxing, and is making his third consecutive Olympic appearance. The pugilist is one of India's biggest hopes of an Olympic medal. Here are the ten things you should know about Vikas Krishan Yadav.



Where does Vikas Krishan Yadav hail from? Vikas Krishan Yadav was born in the Singhwa Khas village in Hisar District, Haryana. How old is Vikas Krishan Yadav?

Vikas Krishan Yadav was born on February 10, 1992 and is 29 years old.



Which weight category will Vikas Krishan Yadav compete in? Vikas Krishan Yadav will take compete in the Welterweight class(69kg). How did Vikas Krishan Yadav qualify for Tokyo Olympics? Vikas Krishan Yadav qualified for Tokyo Olympics after he reached the finals of the Olympic qualifiers in Amman, last year. Has Vikas Krishan Yadav received the Arjuna Award? Yes, Vikas Krishan Yadav received the Arjuna Award in 2012. Will Tokyo be Vikas Krishan Yadav's first appearance at Olympics? No, Vikas Krishan Yadav will compete in his third Olympic games in Tokyo this year. This makes him only the second Indian boxer apart from Vijender Singh to compete in three consecutive Olympic Games. Has Vikas Krishan Yadav competed in professional Boxing? Yes, Vikas Krishan Yadav has competed in Professional Boxing, where he has a win-loss record of 2-0. The Indian pugilist returned to amateur boxing to win an Olympic Medal. How has Vikas Krishan Yadav fared at Commonwealth Games? Vikas Krishan Yadav has won a Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games in 2018. How many medals has Vikas Krishan Yadav won at Asian Games?





Vikas Krishan Yadav has won three medals at Asian Games. He bagged the Gold Medal at Asian Games 2010, and Bronze Medals in 2014 and 2018.

Is Vikas Krishan Yadav a contender for a medal at Olympic Games?



Vikas Krishan Yadav is one of the biggest contenders for a medal at Olympic Games. The Indian pugilist has won several medals in the past, and is the most experienced boxer in the Indian contingent. He is competing in his third Olympic games, a feat achieved only by Vijender Singh so far.



