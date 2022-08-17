Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
The Jungle Rumble LIVE: Vijender Singh takes Ghana's Eliasu Sulley- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow for all LIVE ACTION from professional boxing bout between Indian star boxer Vijender Singh and Ghana's Eliasu Sulley.
Olympic medallist and Indian star boxer Vijender Singh will take on Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in his professional boxing fight which is called "The Jungle Rumble".
Vijender will look to brush off his last defeat and focus on this fight which is happening in Raipur, Chattishgarh.
The fight will be streamed on Voot at 6:30 PM IST and Sports 18 at 8:30 PM IST.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 17 Aug 2022 12:33 PM GMT
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of The Jungle Rumble.
Olympic Medallist Vijender Singh takes on Elisau Sulley from Ghana in his 14th professional boxing bout.
Next Story