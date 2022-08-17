The Jungle Rumble LIVE: Vijender Singh takes Ghana's Eliasu Sulley- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Olympic medallist and Indian star boxer Vijender Singh will take on Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in his professional boxing fight which is called "The Jungle Rumble".

Vijender will look to brush off his last defeat and focus on this fight which is happening in Raipur, Chattishgarh.

The fight will be streamed on Voot at 6:30 PM IST and Sports 18 at 8:30 PM IST.

