Vijender Singh to face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in Raipur boxing event

Star Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh will face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in a professional boxing event 'The Jungle Rumble' at Raipur on Wednesday evening.

The first professional boxing match in Raipur is going to be held at Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium, said a government official.

On June 8 this year, Singh had met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and requested him to organize a professional boxing match in the state, he said.