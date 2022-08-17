Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
Vijender Singh to face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in Raipur boxing event
Star Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh will face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in a professional boxing event 'The Jungle Rumble' at Raipur on Wednesday evening.
Star Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh will face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in a professional boxing event 'The Jungle Rumble' at Raipur on Wednesday evening.
The first professional boxing match in Raipur is going to be held at Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium, said a government official.
On June 8 this year, Singh had met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and requested him to organize a professional boxing match in the state, he said.
