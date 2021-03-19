Indian boxer Vijender Singh registered his first defeat in professional boxing career against Artysh Lopsan in the "Battle of Ship" event on the rooftop of Majestic Pride Casino Ship on the Mandovi River in Goa.

Returning to the boxing ring after more than a year, Vijender Singh was up against the Russian Artysh Lopsan , in 'Battle of Ship'. Olympic medallist Vijender was completely overplayed in the first four rounds. After a minute in the fifth round, an injured Vijender could not continue the bout and the referee had to call off the bout.

Upset in the main event in Bardez, India! Russian Super middleweight Artysh Lopsan (5-1-1, 3 KO's) beat up and knocked out Vijender Singh (12-1) scoring multiple knockdowns along the way before Singh retired during the 5th round pic.twitter.com/gj4RGMl1RF

From the start, Lopsan seemed determined and took the apt advantage of his height and agility against his Indian counterpart. Though Vijender was looking good on a few occasions, it was the fourth round where Lopsan had the better of him and the former couldn't capitalize.

"My strategy worked against Vijender, he is a good fighter. I want to thank everyone who arranged this bout, it was a wonderful experience. I'm glad to become the first one to break the unbeaten record of Vijender Singh," elated Lopsan said after the fight.

With this defeat, the 35-year-old Indian now holds a 12-1 record in his career.



On the other hand, in the co-main event of the night – Neeraj Goyat knocked out Sandeep Kumar in just the fourth round of their welterweight bout. Goyat dominated the bout right from the very beginning before taking Sandeep down with complete ease.