Vijender Singh asks PM Modi to intervene in 'boxing's removal from Bhiwani'

Former Olympic medalist Vijender Singh took to Twitter to request Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the alleged removal of boxing from the SAI Hostel in Bhiwani on Friday.

In his tweet, Vijender wrote, "There is an attempt to end boxing in Bhiwani (mini Cuba). What should the boxers do if they are not being selected." He mentioned PM Modi, asking him what should be done in this matter.

भिवानी (मिनी क्यूबा) की बॉक्सिंग को ख़त्म करने का पर्यास किया जा रहा है सरकार SAI hostel bhiwani में बॉक्सिंग के खिलाड़ियों का चयन नहीं कर रही है अब बॉक्सिंग के खिलाड़ियों को क्या करना चाहिए @narendramodi ji — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 7, 2023

Following reports that an order had come to the SAI Bhiwani complex on the removal of boxing, there was an outpour of anger in the Haryana town. The players staged a demonstration on Friday and announced that they would risk their lives, but would not let boxing end in Bhiwani.

In another Instagram live video, Vijender, one of the most famous boxers from the area, said, "I will request PM Modi to take note of this and take the necessary steps. I request he talks to the boxers and understands why it is important to have boxing in Bhiwani. The SAI hostel in Bhiwani has produced international boxers who made the country proud and it will be unfair to remove that sporting discipline from the hostel."

"There is this news coming and I will say that please don't remove the sport. We will be ready for any kind of fight," he concluded.

Known as the mini Cuba of India, Bhiwani has produced multiple international medalists in boxing including Vijender and recently crowned World Champion Nitu Ghanghas. Established in 1985, sportspersons from Bhiwani Sai Center alone have won around 15 Olympic and more than 400 international medals.