Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan 'Battle on Ship' — Date, Schedule, Live Streaming, When & Where To Watch

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh returns to the ring today on March 19 against Russian opponent Artysh Lopsan on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship on the Mandovi River in Goa.

The weigh-in event saw Vijender and Lopsan take on each other in a heated face-off. The aggression that was missing in the first press conference was evident in this official weigh-in.

Sparks flew between the unbeaten Indian sensation Vijender Singh and the 26-year-old Russian Lopsan as the confidence between the two boxers was at its roaring best.

Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan

Speaking after the official weigh-in, Vijender said, "I'm excited to return to the ring and the weigh-in gives me confidence that I'm on the right path. I never think about my opponent and don't really care who I'm fighting. I'll surely go for the knockout and if not that, I'll make sure my every punch counts."

Lopsan on the other hand chose to keep his cards close to his chest, "I rather prefer my fists do the talking. We shall see in the ring what Vijender is capable of. I hope it is easy to work for me and I will be the first to end his unbeaten streak. I have trained hard, I'm confident and India is about to witness its star fall from grace."





The dauntless Vijender set his weight at 75.1 Kgs while Lopsan's confidence showed through his weight which set at 76.2 Kgs.



Schedule of Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan

Other Indian boxers who would be fighting the undercard fights looked all prepped up and confident to take on their opponents. Dharmendra Grewal weighs 90 Kgs in the heavyweight category whereas his opponent Ashish Ahlawat weighs 91.2 Kgs.

Fighting the co-main event, seasoned Neeraj Goyat who weighs 65.7 Kgs is gearing up for his fight against Sandeep Kumar weighing 63.60 Kgs in the welterweight division.

He said, "It's exciting to be back into the fight card. I have been eagerly waiting for this day and to return to professional boxing on the rooftop of a Casino Ship is truly remarkable. I am ready for the big day!"

In the lightweight fly category, Ramandeep Kaur weighing 47.8 Kgs is pitted against Rinky Inder Kishore who weighs 48 Kgs.

Mohammed Shamim who weighs 53.5 Kgs is pumped up to face his opponent Pralhad Panda who weighs 53.20 Kgs in the bantamweight category.

Chennai's Mathiyalagan Dhiravidamani weighs 52.1 Kgs whereas his opponent Umesh Chavan from Goa weighs 52 Kgs. Both of them will face each other in the super flyweight category.

In the super lightweight category, Sabari J and Amey Nitin weigh 63.40 Kgs and 60.50 respectively. Uttrakhand's Digari Mahesh weighs 63.40 Kgs and his opponent in the super-light category Kuldeep Dhanda weighs 63 Kgs.

Two Chennai boys will fight each other for bragging rights as Karthik Sathish Kumar who weighs 60.8 Kgs and his opponent Jayapal Jaganadhan weigh 60.60 Kgs in the lightweight category.

Live Streaming, When & Where to watch Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan?

The fight will be shown live on BookMyShow.Com and FanCode who are also the OTT partners for the event. Sony Network will telecast the show in the following week.

Vijender also urged his fans to watch the fight online on BookMyShow and Fan code. "I request all my fans and everyone to watch live streaming of my fight which will be streamed live for the first time on pay per view on BookMyShow and fan code", he said.

It will also be for the first time in India that a fight sports superstar like Vijender will headline the OTT platforms on a pay per view and fans in India can witness the Las Vegas-style boxing on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship at just Rs 99.

The telecast starts at 6:30 PM.



